Ego Ferguson’s stay with the Green Bay Packers was a short one. The defensive tackle failed his physical with the Packers and was released on Wednesday.

The Packers had claimed Ferguson on waivers from the Chicago Bears last week.

Ferguson, who was a second-round pick of the Bears in 2014, missed all of last season with injuries. The last time he played a regular season game was Oct. 11, 2015.

The Packers were looking for depth on the defensive line and still are. It just won’t include Ferguson.