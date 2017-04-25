First quarter Wisconsin homes sales best since 2005

Wisconsin home sales during the first three months of the year were the strongest they have been since at least 2005.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association says its members sold almost 13,400 existing homes between January and March of this year – a 3.2 percent increase from the same time last year. Realtors’ board chairman Erik Sjowall says the increase comes despite tight inventories for existing homes.

The median sale price for homes was also up about 6.4 percent from last year, to almost $160,000.

In March alone, about 5,900 homes were sold statewide – an increase of about 400 from the same month in 2016.