Green Bay’s Kraker selected in WNBA Draft

Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball standout Mehryn Kraker (West Allis, WI) heard her name called in the WNBA Draft on Thursday night. Kraker was selected in the third round, 27th overall, by the Washington Mystics.

Kraker becomes just the second player in program history to get selected in the WNBA Draft, with All-American Julie Wojta being the only other player in program history to accomplish the feat.

Kraker averaged 17.6 points a game last season. She collected Horizon League Player of the Year honors, finishing her career with 1,671 points. She also leads the program in career three-point field goals with 234.