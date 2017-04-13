Jakubowski search remains frustrating

Rock County investigators remain frustrated by lack of progress in the search for fugitive Joseph Jakubowski. Sheriff’s Commander Troy Knudson says hundreds of tips have so far been dead-ends. “It has been a little frustrating that we have not found this individual yet, and we’d sure like to see this situation resolved.”

It’s believed Jakubowski has 18 weapons stolen from a Janesville gun shop. He also mailed a threatening 161 page manifesto to the White House. While it’s possible Jakubowski has left southern Wisconsin, the intense search continues in the Janesville area. There’s also a nationwide manhunt.