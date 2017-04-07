Manhunt continues for gun store robbery suspect

The search continues for a man police say robbed a gun store, threatened to attack the public, and wrote a lengthy manifesto railing against the government.

Multiple agencies, including Janesville Police, Rock County Sheriff and the FBI held a press conference Friday morning on the latest on the manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski. Officials say they have 150 local, state, and federal officials working the case. They have looked into 65 leads and searched a dozen locations for the suspect.

Officials say they have also found a 161 page anti-government manifesto that Jakubowski sent to President Trump.

When officials spoke to an associate of Jakubowski, they learned Jakubowski made a statement about stealing guns and about an unspecified attack. They also said he made statements generically about schools, which has led many schools to close or place a soft lockdown in the district.

Jakubowski is believed to have stolen 16 high-end guns from a Janesville store earlier this week. Police say he also bought a bulletproof vest and helmet.

The FBI says they are now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Jakubowski. If you have a tip please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

WIBA