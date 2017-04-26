March unemployment rates fell in largest Wisconsin cities

Unemployment rates dropped last month in all of Wisconsin’s 32 largest cities.

Data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) shows unemployment rates in March ranged from 2.3 percent in Madison to 5.7 percent in Beloit. Both of those city’s jobless rates declined compared to February – as did the unemployment rates in the 30 other cities covered by the report.

Among the state’s 72 counties, Iron County had the highest unemployment rate in March at 7.9 percent.

DWD officials revealed last week that the statewide unemployment rate in March dropped to 3.4 percent – its lowest point since April 2000.