Marquette adds to 2017 recruiting class

The Marquette Golden Eagles secured a commitment for their 2017 recruiting class from Detroit East English Village guard Greg Elliott this week.

Elliott made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday morning, picking the Golden Eagles over Michigan State and Providence among others.

Elliott is a 6’3 guard who averaged 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 52% from the field during his senior season.

Elliott joins two of his close friends, who have already committed to Marquette. Jamal Cain (Cornerstone Academy) and Ikechukwu Eke (University of Detroit Jesuit), all played for the same AAU team.