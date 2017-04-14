Nelson leads Brewers to series opening win over Reds

Jimmy Nelson pitched seven solid innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a series opening 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Thursday night.

Nelson allowed just five hits over seven innings with no walks and five strikeouts. In two starts this season, Nelson is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

The back end of the Brewers rotation has been very productive to start the season. Wily Peralta is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and Chase Anderson is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA.

Ryan Braun clubbed his third homer of the season, his 36th career homer against the Reds. Eric Thames also homered off of Reds starter and loser Bronson Arroyo.

Manny Pina got the start at catcher. The Brewers are now 4-0 in games that Pina starts.

The Brewers send Tommy Milone (0-0, 9.00 ERA) to the mound in game two of the series tonight. The Reds will go with Scott Feldman (1-1, 2.53 ERA).

Brewers deals

The Brewers made a pair of moves with Baltimore on Thursday. They sent reliever Damien Magnifico, who had been designated for assignment, to the Orioles for international signing bonus slot No. 15 and acquired reliever Oliver Drake for a player to be named or cash. To make room for Drake on the roster, the Brewers designated David Goforth for assignment.