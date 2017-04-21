Packers to open 2017 season at home against Seattle

The NFL released their 2017 regular season schedule on Thursday and the Green Bay Packers should like what they see.

The Packers will open at home for the first time since the 2012 season. They’ll host Seattle in the September 10 opener, the third visit to Lambeau Field for the Seahawks in the last three years.

The Packers then get a rematch in week two against the defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, Sept. 17. It’ll be the regular-season debut of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new retractable-roofed home of the Falcons.

The Packers will host Cincinnati in Week 3 and the Bears in Week 4 before heading to Dallas for a Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas is one of five 2016 playoff teams the Packers will face this season, joining Seattle, Atlanta, Detroit and Pittsburgh.

The Packers will make five prime-time appearances this season, barring any potential flex changes in the second half of the season. Besides the Sunday night game at Atlanta, the Packers will play at Pittsburgh under the lights on Nov. 26 and a Saturday night game against Minnesota on Dec. 23 at Lambeau Field. They’ll face the Bears on a Thursday night (Sept. 28) and face the Detroit Lions on Monday Nov. 6 at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will have their bye week in Week 8 after having to go through a Week 4 bye week last season.

The Packers will play three of their first four games at home, then close with five of their last eight games on the road. They’ll close the regular season on Dec. 31 at Detroit.

2017 Packers Schedule