Romo leaving pro football for the broadcast booth (AUDIO)

Dallas quarterback and Burlington, Wisconsin native Tony Romo is leaving the NFL and headed to the broadcast booth with CBS.

Romo has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with CBS to be its number-one color commentator, pairing with play-by-play man Jim Nantz, replacing former NFL quarterback Phil Simms.

Dallas is expected to designate Romo as a post-June 1 release, which softens the blow against the Cowboys’ salary cap this season. Instead of counting $24.7 million against the cap in 2017, Romo would count $10.7 million this year and $8.9 million in 2018. The Cowboys would gain $14 million in cap space this season, but it won’t be available until June 2.

Romo will turn 37 on April 21 and his decision came down to his family and his health. He has battled collarbone and back injuries, which eventually led to Dak Prescott taking over as the starter in Dallas.

