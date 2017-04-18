State budget hearings head to Spooner

Wisconsin lawmakers will once again hear from the public today, as listening sessions on the proposed state budget continue.

Members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee will be in Spooner today, where they will hear up to eight hours of testimony on the budget plan presented by Governor Scott Walker earlier this year. The hearing will take place in the auditorium at Spooner High School from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Lawmakers will hold two more hearings this week – one on Tuesday at Ellsworth High School and a final one on Friday at Marinette High School. The committee is expected to begin the work of making changes to the budget proposal sometime next month.