Stockbridge-Munsee tribe files lawsuit in casino expansion dispute

A tribe’s lawsuit is the latest move in a dispute over a casino expansion.

The Stockbridge-Munsee tribe has already threatened to withhold nearly one million dollars from the state, in a dispute over another tribe’s casino expansion in Shawano County. Now the tribe has filed a lawsuit to block the expansion.

The Stockbridge-Munsee filed the federal lawsuit against the state, Governor Scott Walker and the Ho-Chunk Nation. Potential remedies include declaring the state in violation of the Stockbridge-Munsee gaming compact, for not protecting the tribe’s interests and rights.

The expansion of the Ho-Chunk casino near Wittenberg is just 30 miles away from the Stockbridge-Munsee’s only casino.