Stricker ready for his 16th Masters

Madison’s Steve Stricker enters the 2017 Masters today as the oldest player (50 years old) in the 94-player field.

Stricker is playing in his 16th Masters and 68th major overall, but the Masters has been a tough nut to crack. Stricker has a pair of top-10 finishes at Augusta, but he’s broken 70 in just one of his previous 25 rounds there.

With the wind blowing hard for the first two rounds, especially in the afternoon, Stricker will tee off at 11:57 this morning and 8:39 a.m. on Friday.

Stricker is a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour and has started playing Champions Tour events for the first time this year. He’s never won a green jacket and time is most likely running out.

Stricker will captain the 2017 Presidents Cup team later this fall.