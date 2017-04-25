Thames continues to pound Cincinnati pitching (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers ended a three-game losing streak, rolling to a 11-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park.

Eric Thames clubbed home runs in his first two at bats last night, giving him 10 for the season and seven in five games against the Reds.

With five games left in the month of April, Thames 10 home runs tied the franchise best mark set by Carlos Lee in 2006 and his 24 runs scored surpassed the record of 23 held by Paul Molitor (1987) and Rickie Weeks (2008).

Hernan Perez also clubbed a three run homer in the first inning and added a RBI double in the third.

Reds starter Amir Garrett entered the game with a 1.83 ERA in three starts, but the Brewers got to him for 10 runs (nine earned) in 3 1/3 innings.

The game also marked the return to the rotation for Matt Garza for the Brewers. Garza allowed four runs in four innings but left with a high pitch count and not eligible for the win.

Zach Davies (1-2, 8.24) pitches game two of the series tonight. The Reds counter with Scott Feldman (1-1, 2.38).

Arcia with a rare error

Orlando Arcia’s 42-game errorless streak came to an end when the Brewers shortstop committed two errors on Monday night. Arcia’s run is the second longest in franchise history but well short of Mark Loretta’s 63 games without an error.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell is impressed with Thames :18

AUDIO: Eric Thames on his success vs. the Reds this season :16