UW’s Cephus’ father dies in shooting

Wisconsin Badger wide receiver Quintez Cephus has returned home to Macon, GA, where his father was killed on Tuesday.

Andre Taylor was shot after an argument outside a convenience store. He was 39.

Police in Macon have the alleged shooter, Calvin Stapleton, in custody.

Cephus was joined on the trip by Wisconsin wide receivers coach Ted Gilmore.

The Badgers are expected to have spring practice again on Thursday. Cephus’ teammates were informed about the shooting early Tuesday.

The Badgers will hold their spring game on April 21.