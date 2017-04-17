Walker to sign CBD oil, Project Labor Agreement bills

Governor Scott Walker will sign two pieces of legislation into law today, during stops around the state.

Walker is scheduled to sign a bill that prevents local governments from requiring companies bidding on public works contracts to have project labor agreements with their employees. He’s also expected to sign legislation that makes it legal to possess CBD oil – a marijuana-extract that can be used to treat seizure disorders in children.

The governor will sign the labor agreement bill during a ceremony at a business in De Pere, and the C-B-D oil legislation at the Veterans Terrace in Burlington.