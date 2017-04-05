Westbrook ties triple-double record in rout over the Bucks

Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to post his record tying 41st triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 110-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

The Bucks did little to provide any resistance in what turned out to be their worst defeat of the season. Westbrook wrapped up his triple-double with 9:17 left in the third quarter. He was able to get plenty of rest, playing only 27 minutes before giving way to the Thunder bench.

The Bucks trailed 63-39 at the half and just didn’t have it. Michael Beasley led the way with 14 points in 12 minutes off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 11 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Enes Kanter led all scorers with 17 points for the Thunder.

Westbrook now has 78 career triple-doubles, matching Wilt Chamberlain for fourth on the all-time list. Next up is Bucks coach Jason Kidd, who had 107 career triple-doubles and ranks third. Oscar Robertson tops the list with 181 and Magic Johnson’s 138 is number two.

The Bucks are 40-38 on the season with four games left to play. They have a half-game lead on Atlanta (39-38) for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee plays at Indiana on Thursday night.