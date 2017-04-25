Wisconsin offers loan guarantees to dairy farmers hurt by trade dispute

The state is offering relaxed loan guarantees to dairy farmers and processors facing uncertainty because of a trade dispute with Canada.

Governor Scott Walker said the move will allow farmers and producers to access much-needed capital to address current market conditions, with more favorable repayment and collateral terms, and lower fees. Dozens of dairy farms face losing access to distributors on May 1 because of a pricing dispute with Canada.

The loan guarantees will be provided by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

Walker announced the move shortly after President Donald Trump said he was imposing stiff tariffs on Canadian lumber in response to the trade dispute. The governor said he has remained in contact with the president about the ongoing situation.