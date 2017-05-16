Biegel sidelined by foot surgery

Green Bay Packers’ fourth-round draft pick, outside linebacker Vince Biegel had foot surgery last week. The Packers are hoping he’ll be ready for the start of training camp on July 27.

The story was first reported by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky.

The injury was described as a Jones fracture, the same injury he sustained last fall, when he had a screw inserted into his foot and missed two games while playing for the Badgers. Biegel’s sack total dropped from 9.5 as a junior to six as a senior.

Biegel was the first player selected on the third day of the draft, number 108 overall, and the Packers are hoping he can help bolster their pass rush, which was lacking last season.

Biegel couldn’t finish the first practice of minicamp because of a hand injury. He did return on day two with a cast on his left hand, but there was no indication that he suffered any kind of foot injury.

If Biegel isn’t cleared in time for the start of training camp, he could spend some time on the physically unable to perform list and start practicing when the doctors feel he’s ready.