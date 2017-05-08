Brewers avoid sweep, knock off Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers used three home runs to knock off the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Sunday, avoiding a three-game sweep at PNC Park.

Travis Shaw, Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames all homered to power the Brewers offense.

After entering the game in the sixth inning, Aguilar doubled home a run in the seventh and homered in the ninth.

Thames put together a three hit day, including his 12th home run of the season and first since April 25th.

Zach Davies pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. He won his third straight, helping the Brewers even their record at 16-16.

Aguilar started the Brewers road trip to St. Louis and Pittsburgh mired in a 1-for-25 slump. He returns to Milwaukee hitting .261.

The Brewers have the day off on Monday and will return to action Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox at Miller Park.