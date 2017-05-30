Brewers drop series opener to Mets

The Mets’ Robert Gsellman was too much, both on the mound and at the plate, for the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4-2 series opening loss Monday.

Gsellman tossed seven innings of two-run ball on just three hits while striking out seven. At the dish, the pitcher added two RBIs.

Keon Broxton would drive in Johnathon Villar in the top of the fifth to start the scoring for the Brewers. The Mets would answer in the bottom half with three to take a lead they would not reliquish.

Domingo Santana would smash a solo homer in the sixth inning, his eighth long ball of the season.

Matt Garza takes the loss giving up four earned over 5 2/3s innings.

The Brewers lead in the NL Central remains at 1.5 as both the Cardinals and Cubs lost as well.