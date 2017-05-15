Google+

Bucks holding prospect workouts today

With the NBA Draft just over a month away, the Milwaukee Bucks are holding prospect workouts today at the team’s training center.

The Bucks will have six players attending today’s workout.  The list includes:

JaJuan Johnson – G – Marquette
Dwayne Bacon – G – Florida State
Trevon Bluiett – G – Xavier
Tyler Dorsey – G – Oregon
Damyean Dotson – G – Houston
Davon Reed – G – Miami

The Bucks have the 17th and 48th selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft, which will be held June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

 


