Daly, Faldo put Madison on their calendar

Pro golfers John Daly and Nick Faldo had committed to play in the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison in late June.

The 51-year-old Daly is coming off a win at the Insperity Invitational last week, his first victory on the PGA Champions Tour. Prior to that, Daly’s last win came at the PGA Tour’s Buick Invitational in 2004.

The 59-year-old Faldo has made just eight starts on the PGA Champions Tour since turning 50 years of age. He has won six major championships and 24 European Tour titles during his Hall of Fame career. Faldo represented Europe in the biennial Ryder Cup 11 times and captained the team in 2008.

The American Family Insurance Championship will be held June 23-25 at University Ridge Golf Course.