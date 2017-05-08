Gallagher stands by health care vote

One Wisconsin Republican has no regrets with voting to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Eighth District Representative Mike Gallagher appeared on WTAQ’s Jerry Bader Show Monday to discuss why Thursday’s legislative action was necessary. “The Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner showed me a map projecting what the individual market was going to look like next year if we do nothing. Northeast Wisconsin essentially disappears from the map,” he said

Gallagher said the nation’s healthcare system has been broken for a long time and that the Affordable Care Act helped reveal its biggest problems. “Even the most ardent defenders of Obamacare will say we need to fix it, which implies that it’s broken.”

While Gallagher condemns the Democrats chanting of ‘nah, nah, nah, nah, hey, hey, hey, goodbye’ at their Republican colleagues following the vote, indicating some GOP legislators that voted for the repeal would suffer in the 2018 midterm elections, he also takes issue with Republicans actions from later that day, when many House Republicans attended a White House lawn ceremony with President Trump and Vice-President Pence. “What are we celebrating? We haven’t passed a bill into law. The Senate is going to rewrite this thing. I’ve never seen the Packers pop the champagne at halftime.”

The House GOP healthcare bill now heads to the Senate, where some Republicans have indicated a complete rewrite.

WTAQ