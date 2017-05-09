Marquette adds transfer forward Ed Morrow

Ed Morrow, who spent the last two seasons at the University of Nebraska, is joining the Marquette men’s basketball program. Golden Eagles head coach Steve Wojciechowski made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The 6’7 Morrow will arrive on campus this summer and have two years of eligibility with the Golden Eagles after redshirting in 2017-18.

The Lincoln, Nebraska, native appeared in 54 career games, earning 19 starts with the Cornhuskers. As a sophomore last season, Morrow posted game averages of 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, starting 18 games.