Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Marquette lacrosse team heads to NCAA’s

Marquette lacrosse team heads to NCAA’s

By

Marquette lacrosse – Photo Courtesy of Marquette Athletics

The Marquette Golden Eagles will make their second straight appearance in the NCAA lacrosse championship tournament.

After winning the Big East men’s title on Saturday, the Golden Eagles (8-7) will face fourth-seeded Notre Dame (8-4) at 11 a.m. Sunday in first-round action in South Bend.

The Golden Eagles beat Providence, 10-9, in the Big East title game in Rhode Island.  Marquette upset number-two Denver 11-8 in the semifinals.

Notre Dame is 5-0 all time against Marquette.  The Irish knocked off the Golden Eagles 11-10 back on April 11.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page