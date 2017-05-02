McFarland educator named Wisconsin middle school teacher of the year

Wisconsin’s middle school teacher of the year is a guidance counselor from the Madison area. State Superintendent Tony Evers presented Jill Runde with the honor Tuesday during an assembly at Indian Mound Middle School in McFarland.

Runde started a “Tolerance and Diversity Awareness” troupe that performs skits on messages against bullying, stereotyping, drugs, alcohol, and teen suicide.

Last week, Wausau East history teacher Brent Zinkel was named the state’s high school teacher of the year.

The middle school teacher of the year award includes $3,000 from former U-S Senator Herb Kohl’s Educational Foundation.