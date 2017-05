The Green Bay Packers signed five rookie free agents on Monday. All five participated in Green Bay’s rookie orientation camp this past weekend.

Josh Letuligasenoa LB Cal Poly

Raysean Pringle CB Southern Utah

William Stanback RB Virginia Union

David Talley LB Grand Valley State

Aaron Taylor S Ball State

All five will join the other rookies will join the veterans together on the field for the first time on May 22nd for the start of full squad OTA workouts.