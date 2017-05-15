Pina’s homer lifts Brewers in comeback win (AUDIO)

Manny Pina capped off a five-run rally in the eighth inning with a three-run home run to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 11-9 win over the New York Mets at Miller Park on Sunday. It gave the Brewers a three game sweep of the Mets in the series.

The Brewers trailed 7-1 in the fifth and 9-6 in the 8th before the come back.

Orlando Arcia led off with a walk and Jonathan Villar singled. Hernan Perez clubbed a two run single and Pina finished it with a three-run homer.

Pina called it easily the biggest hit of his career and it came on Mothers Day, with his wife Leny and their two young children in the stands watching.

The Brewers victory got starting pitcher Wily Peralta off of the hook after he allowed seven runs on seven hits in just 4 1/3 innings. Over his last five starts, Peralta is 1-3 with an 8.61 ERA. He’s 4-3 on the season with a hefty 6.08 ERA.

With Junior Guerra expected to return to the rotation soon, Peralta may be running out of time and may be headed for the bullpen.

The Brewers improved to 21-17 with the win and trail the St. Louis Cardinals by just one game in the National League Central.

Milwaukee opens a road trip in San Diego tonight against the Padres (9:10 p.m.). Chase Anderson (2-0, 2.97) faces San Diego’s Luis Perdomo (0-0, 4.13) in the pitching matchup.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on their big 8th inning :11

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on 5-1 homestand :09

AUDIO: Manny Pina on his 3-run home run :12