UW-Whitewater to host 8-team NCAA baseball regional

Second ranked UW-Whitewater will host the Midwest Regional of the 2017 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship starting Thursday at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium.

The Warhawks (35-7 overall) are the number-one seed in the eight-team regional and will host eighth-seeded St. Norbert College on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. The Green Knights won three straight elimination games on Saturday to win the Midwest Conference Tournament.

UW-La Crosse also earned an at-large spot in the field and will be seeded fifth. The Eagles will face St. Scholastica in the first game of the dam on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Whitewater clinched their 10th straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 21st overall after winning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Tournament title for the fifth time in program history to earn the league’s automatic NCAA bid.

Whitewater finished 17-3 in conference play to clinch the WIAC regular season championship for the 17th time in program history.

Thursday’s opening round schedule

Game 1 – St. Scholastica vs. UW-La Crosse – 10 a.m.

Game 2 – UW-Whitewater vs. St. Norbert – 1:15 p.m.

Game 3 – Adrian vs. St. Thomas – 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Concordia Chicago vs. Macalester – 7:45 p.m.