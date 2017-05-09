Zocco charged in Milwaukee cold case murder

Police say they’ve long suspected Kris Zocco killed Kelly Dwyer. Now they say they have no doubt.

Zocco, who is currently serving an 18-year sentence on a child pornography conviction, was charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, strangling and suffocation, and hiding a corpse in the death of the 27-year-old woman.

Dwyer was last seen alive entering Zocco’s apartment in October of 2013. Her body was found in May of 2015, in a field in Jefferson County.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn says the evidence points to nobody else but Zocco. “This is a bit of a jigsaw puzzle and there were a lot of pieces that were always available to us…it was just ultimately learning how each piece fit with the other.”