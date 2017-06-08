Badgers draw Virginia in 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Wisconsin will travel to Virginia as part of the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Badgers and Cavaliers will battle in a rematch of a home-and-home Challenge series in which UVA won at the Kohl Center in 2012 and UW claimed a win in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2013.

Wisconsin has appeared in each of the 18 Big Ten/ACC Challenges, sporting a 9-9 all-time record and owning the second-best win percentage among Big Ten teams. The Badgers have won their last two Challenge outings, winning at Syracuse in 2015 and beating the Orange at home in 2016.

Virginia has won three straight Big Ten/ACC Challenge games and is 11-6 all-time in the event. The Cavaliers are 6-2 at home in the Challenge.

Head coaches Greg Gard and Tony Bennett served together as assistant coaches at Wisconsin on the Badgers 2002 and 2003 Big Ten Championship teams.