Biegel signs his rookie deal with Green Bay

Former Wisconsin Badger Vince Biegel became the eighth pick of the Green Bay Packers 2017 draft class to sign a contract on Wednesday.

Biegel has been sidelined since the end of the teams rookie minicamp after undergoing foot surgery. Biegel had the same kind of surgery and missed two games while playing with the Badgers last season. He’s expected to be ready to go for the start of training camp.

Only two Packers draft selections remain unsigned, third round defensive lineman Montravius Adams and fourth round running back Jamaal Williams.