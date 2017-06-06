Bullpen caves as Brewers fall to Giants (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen suffered its 17th loss of the season which easily leads the Major Leagues. San Francisco scored two runs in the 8th and three more in the ninth to pull out a 7-2 win over the Brewers in their series opener at Miller Park on Monday night.

The Brewers dropped to 1-3 on their home stand and 15-18 at Miller Park this season.

The Brewers got both of their runs in the first inning, on a sacrifice fly and a throwing error. Giants starter Jeff Samardzija quickly settled in, retiring 19 straight hitters. That streak ended when Hernan Perez doubled with one out in the seventh, but Samardzija struck out Nick Franklin and Jonathan Villar to end the threat.

Samardzija ended up pitching 7 2/3 innings, holding the Brewers to six hits and one earned run while striking out 10.

Eric Sogard had two of the Brewers six hits out of the leadoff spot as he continues to earn more playing time.

The Brewers loss dropped them percentage points behind the Cubs in the NL Central standings. The Brewers have also dropped 14 of the last 16 games against the Giants.

Phillips makes Brewers debut

Brett Phillips stay in the majors is expected to be a short one. He was called up from AAA Colorado Springs after third baseman Travis Shaw was placed on paternity leave.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell penciled Phillips into the starting lineup in center field. After hitting just .229 at Class AA Biloxi last season, he was hitting .297 so far this season at Class AAA Colorado Springs, with 11 home runs and 41 rbi’s.

After striking out in his first two at bats, Phillips collected his first big league hit in the 8th with a single up the middle. Phillips also threw out a runner early in the game, trying to stretch a single to a double.

AUDIO: Brett Phillips says he’s glad game one is in the books :20

AUDIO: Phillips on his debut :15

AUDIO: Phillips on his first big league hit :09

Brewers complete trade

The Brewers and Red Sox completed the trade that brought Travis Shaw to Milwaukee last December. The Brewers received 18-year-old shortstop Yeison Coca from the Dominican Republic. The Brewers also received shortstop Mauricio Dubon and pitcher Josh Pennington in that deal that sent Tyler Thornburg to Boston. Thornburg has been out all year with a shoulder injury.