Grothman backs Trump pulling out of Paris Climate Accord

Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman says he supports President Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Trump announced last week that the U.S. would pull out of the historic climate agreement, which was signed under former President Obama.

The Republican from the state’s 6th Congressional District believes the move will help keep the American manufacturing sector competitive. “Wisconsin has the second highest percent of manufacturing jobs in the country,” he notes. “If we had gone down this path, and done what the Europeans wanted us to do, we would have been increasingly non-competitive on manufacturing.”

Grothman contends the nation’s air and water are cleaner than they were a generation ago, so the president was right to question staying a part of the agreement. “We’ve done a tremendous job compared to other countries, as far as cleaning things up,” he says. “The idea that we would have to put ourselves in a position which our energy is that much more expensive…and would make our industries less competitive, I was glad that Donald Trump had the guts to say no.”

