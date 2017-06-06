House at OTA’s on time, thanks to pair of Packers fans

Green Bay Packers defensive back Davon House was on his way to Green Bay for the next round of OTA’s, when he missed his connecting flight from Minneapolis to Green Bay. House tweeted his frustration and a pair of Packers fans decided to lend a helping hand.

Chad Johnson (Eau Claire) and his brother Mike Johnson (Hudson) tweeted at House that they would give him a ride to Green Bay. House gladly accepted.

Mike Johnson picked up House at the airport and then he and House picked up Chad on Highway 29. The two brothers kept each other awake while House got some rest to be ready for Tuesday’s workout.

The two brothers delivered House to his vehicle, which was parked at the airport in Green Bay and were ready to head back home. That’s when House invited the Johnson’s to Lambeau Field, at 3:30 in the morning, for a tour, some pictures and a look inside the locker room. House also forked over $80 in gas money and wanted to give them more, but the Johnson’s refused.

House signed a one-year deal with the Packers worth $2.85 million. The deal also included a $150,000 workout bonus, which provided plenty of incentive to be back for Tuesday’s voluntary OTA.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was impressed with House’s commitment to get back to Green Bay for the OTA.

AUDIO: Mike McCarthy on Davon House going to extremes to get back to GB for the workout :23