Lawsuit over failing grade at UW-Stevens Point dismissed

A Portage County judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a UW-Stevens Point professor from a student trying to get her grade changed to an A.

Professor Patricia Dyjak was sued by 59-year-old Donna Kikkert over her Advanced Creative Writing Poetry course. According to Kikkert, some of the materials for the course focused on “lesbians, illicit sexual relationships, incest and frequent swearing.” Kikkert expressed her discomfort with the material, and claimed she was given a failing grade because of that.

In her complaint, Kikkert also alleged that Dyjak had exposed her breasts to the class while showing a back-shoulder tattoo.

Kikkert took these complaints to Dyjak’s superiors, and she believed her failing grade was Dyjak’s form of retaliation. Kikkert also asked the court to order the suspension or firing of Dyjak.

Dyjak’s state attorney requested the case be dismissed in mid-April, as no actual crime had been committed. That request was granted on May 23rd according to online court records. In a response to Kikkert, Dyjak wrote that she did intentionally find materials to speak to to her LGBT students.

