Madison records fourth homicide of the year

Madison police continue to search for the suspect behind a fatal shooting on the city’s far east side over the weekend.

The victim, 25-year-old Jameel Easter, was gunned down early Saturday in a parking lot. Easter was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police Chief Mike Koval said it appeared to have been a targeted attack. “There’s nothing to suggest that it was a random act of violence,” he said.

Later that night, family and friends held a vigil at the scene. More shots were fired, although no injuries were reported.

WIBA