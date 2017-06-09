Proposed sales tax holiday would save $5 per household

A proposed back-to-school sales tax holiday would save the average household in the state about $5.

The plan included in Governor Scott Walker’s state budget would apply to clothing, schools supplies, computers, and other electronics. An analysis of the plan by the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates that if every household in the state took advantage of it, the average savings would be about $5. If only homes with dependent children went shopping, the savings jump to about $17 per household.

Supporters of sales tax holidays argue they can help stimulate the economy, while critics believe people just delay purchases they would be making anyway.