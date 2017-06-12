State DOT warns drivers to watch for deer

June is one of the biggest months of the year for collisions between vehicles and deer in Wisconsin, and state transportation officials are urging drivers to watch out.

State Transportation Safety Director David Pabst says the increase in activity is linked to does looking for a place to drop their fawns, along with yearlings being sent out on their own. “There are deer running all over the place, tending to dart all over,” he says.

Pabst says they tend to be most active during the early morning and evening hours. While they are more prevalent in rural areas, collisions do happen near cities as well. He says drivers should just remain alert, and be prepared to slow down.

If you see a deer in the roadway, avoid swerving your vehicle and focus on trying to slow down to lessen the impact. “Lay on the horn, try to get them to change their direction,” Pabst advises.

If you hit a deer, Pabst says get off the road and call police, and never approach an injured deer along the roadway.