Stricker set to tee off with Mickelson at U.S. Open

Six-time U.S. Open runner-up Phil Mickelson is expected to withdraw from the U.S. Open to attend his daughter’s high school graduation in Carlsbad, California. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, the same day as the opening round of the 2017 U.S. Open.

But Mickelson still hasn’t withdrawn, so he was included in the list of tee times for the first two days of the upcoming major at Erin Hills.

Mickelson is listed with Madison’s Steve Stricker and Stewart Cink, scheduled to tee off at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and then again at 8:35 a.m. Friday on hole number 10.

Jordan Niebrugge of Mequon is the only other Wisconsin golfer in the U.S. Open field and will tee off on the first tee at 6:45 a.m. Thursday. His second round will start at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Dustin Johnson is the defending U.S. Open champion. He’ll tee off with a pair of former champions, Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer at 8:35 a.m. Thursday and 2:30 p.m. on Friday.