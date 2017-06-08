Victim’s mom to Torgerson: ‘I hope you rot in hell’

Kristopher Torgerson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2010 murder of Stephanie Low Thursday morning. A number of people spoke on behalf of Low before the sentencing, including her mother, Claudia Blake.

“I hope you rot in hell. I will never forgive you for what you have done, for what you took from me, from her, from all of us. As much as I need you to stay right where you are for the rest of your life, it still won’t bring her back. No matter what the sentence, she is still gone,” said Blake.

Judge Greg Huber citing Torgerson’s violent past as a contributing factor to the sentence.

“You are a dangerous individual,” Huber said. “Whatever the cause is, the fact is as you sit here today, I can’t say that you’re not a dangerous person, that you’re not a threat to the public. Because you have demonstrated it over and over again for the last 16, 17 years.”

Torgerson did have a prepared statement he was going to read but declined to do so at the request of Claudia Blake.

It’s believed that Torgerson stabbed and strangled Low and buried her body near Wabeno, but a cause of death could not be identified during a autopsy. Torgerson was charged in the murder after leading investigators to the location of Low’s body in September of 2014, nearly four years after her disappearance.

