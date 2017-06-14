WIAA State Baseball Day One Results

The first day of the WIAA Boys High School State Baseball Tournament didn’t wrap up until the early morning hours on Wednesday morning. Rain during the afternoon quarterfinals pushed the schedule back and the first division 1 semifinal game of the night took 10 innings to decide. That meant the second semifinal game between Kimberly and Eau Claire North didn’t start until 11:30 pm Tuesday night.

In the end, Sun Prairie knocked off Arrowhead 6-5 in 10 innings to advance to Thursday’s Division 1 title game. The Cardinals will face Kimberly in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game after the Papermakers knocked off Eau Claire North 2-1.

Following are the Day 1 results and the Day 2 schedule for Wednesday.

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Arrowhead 11, Burlington 1

Sun Prairie 2, Beloit Memorial 1

Eau Claire North 9, Green Bay Preble 0

Kimberly 11, Waunakee 2

Division 1 Semifinals

Sun Prairie 6, Arrowhead 5 (10 innings)

Kimberly 2, Eau Claire North 1

Wednesday’s Schedule

Division 4 Semifinals

Webster (21-6) vs. Independence/Gilmanton (22-5) 8 a.m.

Athens (19-7) vs. Oakfield (19-4)

Division 3 Semifinals

Cumberland (18-6) vs. Aquinas (19-10) 1 p.m.

Iola-Scandinavia (17-6) vs. Laconia (12-11)

Division 2 Semifinals

West Salem (22-4) vs. Turner (25-3) 6 p.m.

Mosinee (15-9) vs. Waupun (25-5)