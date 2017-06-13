WIAA State Baseball Tournament opens today

The 70th Annual WIAA Spring Baseball Tournament opens Tuesday with Division 1 quarterfinals and semifinals taking place at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Division 1 quarterfinals make up the day with the semifinals set for tonight.

Game 1 – Arrowhead (21-4) vs. Burlington (21-4) 8 a.m.

Game 2 – Beloit Memorial (18-10) vs. Sun Prairie (22-6)

Game 3 – Eau Claire North (21-2) vs. Green Bay Preble (29-0) 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Waunakee (18-8) vs. Kimberly (19-7)

D-1 Semifinals – 6 p.m.

Game 5 – Winner of Game one vs. Winner of Game two

Game 6 – Winner of Game three vs. Winner of Game four

Division four semifinals get underway Wednesday morning at 8am, followed by the Division 3 semifinals at 1 p.m. and Division 2 semifinals at 6 p.m.