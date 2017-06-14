Wisconsin Congressional members react to shooting

Members of Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation are reacting to a shooting in Alexandria, VA Wednesday morning that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others.

Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip and others were injured, when a gunman identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, IL opened fire on a practice session for a charity baseball game. The Louisiana Representative, other members of Congress, and staff were present. President Donald Trump said that Hodgkinson has died.

The other wounded are identified as House staffer Zachary Barth, lobbyist Matt Mika, and two members of Scalise’s security detail; Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner.

No members of Wisconsin’s delegation appear to have been at the practice, but several have released statements or took to social media to react. “This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm’s way,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), in a message posted to Twitter.

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm’s way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

“Thinking of my friend @SteveScalise this morning. Praying for him, Capitol Police and the others injured as this horrific news comes in,” tweeted Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI).

Thinking of my friend @SteveScalise this morning. Praying for him, Capitol Police and the others injured as this horrific news comes in. — Rep. Glenn Grothman (@RepGrothman) June 14, 2017

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) called the incident “beyond disturbing,” and credited police officers for saving lives at the scene. “It once again shows you the heroism of the men and women in blue,” Johnson said.

In a statement, Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI) described the attack as another “tragic and senseless” shooting. “My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues, their aides, and the brave Capitol Police who were injured. Thank you to the Capitol Police officers who demonstrated incredible courage, and by their quick action saved lives,” he said.

“Thinking of my colleagues and all the victims who were injured in this senseless act of violence,” tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI).

Thinking of my colleagues and all the victims who were injured in this senseless act of violence. https://t.co/WnVudWF5iM — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 14, 2017