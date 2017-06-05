Wisconsin traffic fatalities down in May

There were fewer fatalities from traffic crashes in Wisconsin last month.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows 45 people died in traffic crashes in the state, making it the second safest month of May since the end of World War II. Only May of 2013 had fewer traffic fatalities with 32.

While there were 10 fewer people killed in traffic crashes last month compared to May of last year, traffic deaths so far in 2017 still outpace the five-year average. Over the first five months of this year, 203 people died in Wisconsin traffic-related crashes, including 27 pedestrians and 13 motorcyclists.