Announcement on Wisconsin-Notre Dame series could come soon

Both Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy and Badgers head coach Paul Chryst confirmed a Chicago Tribune report that discussions are being held about a series between the Badgers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The series would be held at Chicago’s Soldiers Field and Green Bay’s Lambeau Field and Murphy said an announcement is expected to come soon.

Wisconsin opened the 2016 season with a 16-14 win over LSU at Lambeau Field.

The Badgers and Irish have met 16 times, with the Irish holding an 8-6-2 advantage. The last meeting took place in 1964.