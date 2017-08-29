All officers cleared in March shooting response

All of the law enforcement officers involved in the March 22 shooting death of gunman Nengmy Vang have been cleared of wrongdoing.

Vang was the man who went on a shooting rampage, killing four people: Karen Barclay, Sara Quirt Sann, Dianne Look, and D.C. Everest Police Detective Sgt. Jason Weiland. The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigated the police response to the incident, and ruled that lethal use-of-force was justified. Vang was shot when police stormed an apartment on Aspen Street. He died from his injuries a week later.

The carnage began with an argument between Vang and his wife. He went looking for her at the Marathon Savings Bank branch in Rothschild where she worked, and returned a short time later and opened fire, killing Barclay and Look. His wife fled to a nearby business.

Vang went to the Law Offices of Tlusty, Kennedy & Dirks, where he killed Sara Quirt Sann. She was representing his wife, who wanted a divorce. Another employee was held at gunpoint and ordered to show Vang where her office was.

Detective Sgt. Weiland was shot and killed from about 100-yards away as he got out of his car at the apartment where Vang was holed up. During the three hour stand-off that followed, Vang admitted to the murders. He refused to leave and said he would commit suicide with a pill before going to jail.

The Marathon County SWAT team used an armored vehicle to break through the apartment’s wall. In the exchange of gunfire that followed, Deputy Matthew Bell shot Vang 11 times.

The DOJ report released on Tuesday means all officers involved in the case are cleared to return to regular duty.

WSAU