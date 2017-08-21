Amended charges requested in motorcyclist’s death

Amended charges have been requested against a 24-year-old Freedom woman, following the death of a motorcyclist she is accused of colliding with.

Prosecutors are recommending one count of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle against Kendra Bruley. She currently faces one count of Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.

Sixty-five year-old Stephen Gebert died Sunday from injuries sustained in an August 11 crash in the Town of Greenville. Bruley is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Gebert is the 16th person to die on Outagamie County roads this year, the seventh that was alcohol related, according to the sheriff’s department.

WLUK