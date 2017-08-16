Assembly resolution will respond to Charlottesville

Lawmakers in Madison will respond to white supremacists on Thursday. Speaker Robin Vos says the chamber, which is taking up the Foxconn incentive package, will also have a resolution “condemning the ideology of racial hatred that was witnessed by the world in Charlottesville.”

In a statement, Vos says “The best antidote for hate is love. We must stand up against bigotry, racism and any violence associated with it. Every person deserves to be treated with respect.” Leaders of five different faiths offer a prayer of unity and reflection prior to the start of today’s session.